Revealed: New Zealand's most expensive cars (that you can buy)

Just recently, we dived into the world of automotive bargains here at DRIVEN, in a piece where we listed the cheapest cars available to buy in New Zealand (now that the manual Suzuki Baleno is gone).

Due to the price, these vehicles have proved to be very popular on the new car market, but what about the other end of the spectrum? Here, we take a dive into the life of lavish luxury by looking at the most expensive new vehicles in New Zealand.

This list comes with the caveat of being cars that Kiwi buyers (in theory) can actually order on the spot as the brand's website has a price listed. Sure, we've missed things off this list like Ferrari's SF90, or the Lamborghini Huracan STO, but they're both cars without prices listed online. Along the same lines, only the most expensive variant of each model will be included.

1. Porsche 911 Sport Classic - $513,000

Before I made the decision to only include one of each model on this list, there were no less than four(!) Porsche 911 variants included. As well as this Sport Classic, there was the Turbo S (and Turbo S Cabriolet) as well as the GT3.

But back to the Sport Classic, there's good reason why buyers in New Zealand will have to shell out over half a million dollars for this German masterpiece.

With exterior styling inspired by the iconic Carrera 2.7 RS, the Sport Classic is most certainly going to be one of these 911s that appreciates in value as soon as it leaves the showroom floor.

Underneath this handsome exterior, the Sport Classic uses the same 3.7-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine as the 911 Turbo, which makes over 400kW. It also comes exclusively with a seven-speed manual transmission that sends power exclusively to the rear wheels - how good!

2. Mercedes-Maybach S680 - $509,899

To be honest, the fact that Kiwi buyers can go online, configure a Maybach, and order one from the factory online surprised me, but I'd recommend having a go, as it's great fun.

Based on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the Maybach S680 might just be the most technologically advanced luxury car in the world, and the price reflects this, as it's over double the price of an S-Class ($244,000).

Like a good old-fashioned luxury sedan, it's powered by a big V12 engine. In this case, the twin-turbo 6.0-litre unit is good for over 300kW, and the all-wheel drive system helps send it to 100km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

On top of this luxury, tech, and performance, the S680 is offered in a stunning two-tone finish as standard, which is far too overlooked in the modern age.

3. Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid - $392,400

Dropping below the $400k mark brings us to the second Porsche on the list, which also happens to be a plug-in hybrid.

Like a lot of modern hybrid performance vehicles, this big Porsche sedan uses electric power alongside its twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine to create mind-bending performance.

515kW and 870Nm are the figures that will send this full-sized sedan to 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds, which is probably a lot faster than anyone could say "Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid".

4. Range Rover SV LWB - $389,900

Just recently, Land Rover launched the latest Range Rover, and it promises to be one of the most luxurious SUVs that the world has ever seen.

New Zealand buyers have the choice of 13 models, starting at $214,900 for a short-wheelbase 3.0-litre, all the way through to the long-wheelbase SV that's pictured here.

5. Porsche Taycan Turbo S - $381,900

Surprisingly, the most expensive EV (with a listed price) in New Zealand only comes in halfway down the list.

As well as being the most expensive EV in New Zealand, it's also one of the fastest overall cars available in the country, with a 0-100km/h time of just 2.8 seconds.

6. Audi R8 V10 Performance Quattro - $364,500

The fact that the Audi R8 V10 shares a lot with the Lamborghini Huracan is no secret, but unfortunately, the Huracan's price is kept a secret in New Zealand, hence why it hasn't made the list.

As the only traditional "supercar" on this list, the Audi is probably the car that you'd buy if you want to be noticed, and looks a lot more expensive than what it actually is.

7. Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo - $360,000

I'd say that the Quattroporte is the dark horse of this list, as Maserati isn't usually included in discussions around overly expensive cars.

As this is the Trofeo model, it gets a fantastic-sounding Ferrari V8 with a pair of turbos slapped on. With 432kW being sent to the rear wheels exclusively, this big sedan is hard not to love.

8. BMW M8 Competition - $358,400

The BMW M8 is an interesting machine, as it's based on the M5, but costs a whole heap more. Buyers can also opt for a Gran Coupe version with a couple of extra doors if they're looking for a slightly cheaper option.

It's another incredibly fast machine with its twin-turbo V8 making north of 400kW, and its sub three-second 0-100km/h time.

9. Mercedes-Maybach GLS - $355,999

The Maybach GLS has been on the international market for some time now, but only just recently hit Mercedes' local website.

It became a hit on social media with influencers and rappers alike using the air suspension's 'bounce' function where it can hop up and down on the spot.

As well as being a social media hit, it's also an incredibly luxurious version of the incredibly fast GLS63, so it makes sense why Kiwi buyers will have to shell out over $350k for one.

Like the smaller Maybach S680, it also comes in two-tone colour schemes, which scores it infinite cool points in my eyes.

10. Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT - $351,900

Lastly, we've got the current Nurburing SUV record holder in the form of the Cayenne Turbo GT.

This bad boy mixes high-performance track tech with family-friendly practicality, and takes the fight to others in the segment like the Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX.

With over 470kW on tap, this behemoth will hit 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds, making it one of the fastest vehicles on the list.