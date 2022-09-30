Revealed: NZ's most highly anticipated new car releases

According to a study, the Nissan X-Trail is the most anticipated car release of the year in New Zealand.

The research, done by automotive marketplace Auto Trader, compared the number of Google searches made in the last 12 months for over 50 popular cars which are set to be released in 2022 and 2023.

It revealed that the Nissan X-Trail had over 5,700 monthly searches, followed by the Honda Civic e:HEV (over 2,400 monthly searches), and the BMW X1 took out third place with over 1,300 monthly Google searches.

New Zealand motor fans are super keen for news and updates on new Beemers, with four BMW models placing within the top ten most searched-for new car releases; the X1, Z4 and M2 take third, fourth and fifth spot, whilst the 7 Series takes the tenth position.

A study recently found that BMW was the most "ick" car brand, proving to be a turn-off when it comes to romance. But, this research proves that people are looking forward to new BMW releases regardless of the social stigma.

Volkswagen's new ute, the Amarok, has picked up a steady amount of interest over the last 12 months, ahead of its release in New Zealand in early 2023.

The Polestar 3, the first all-electric SUV from Swedish outfit Polestar, rounds out the top ten list along with the Toyota Corolla Cross and the new Maserati GranTurismo.

A number of interesting luxury car releases appear lower down the table, including the Aston Martin Valhalla, the Lucid Pure Air and the Electric DeLorean DM.

In April this year, DeLorean announced that it plans to bring back an entire range of models, and will become a full-line manufacturer. The rebooted automaker's highly-anticipated Alpha5 EV was unveiled in prototype form at Pebble Beach in August. With more on the way, it's possible the brand will gain more momentum and climb higher up the list, becoming one of the more highly-anticipated automakers in New Zealand.

At the bottom of the list, the 20th most searched for new releases in NZ, is the Kia EV6 GT, behind the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, BMW i7, and Mazda MX-30 REx.

Top 20 Most Searched for New Car Releases