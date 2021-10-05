Home / News / Revealed: Official photo of 2023 Honda Civic Type R

By Maxene London • 05/10/2021
Honda have finally revealed an official photo of its 2023 Honda Civic Type R.

While spy photos have been previously leaked, this is the first official look at the next-generation Civic. 

It doesn't look like the upcoming hot hatch will move away from the Type R aesthetic, based on the 11th-generation Civic hatch.

The hatchback Civic has been given larger front grilles, red badges and Brembo brake calipers, big black wheels with vents behind the front ones, three exhaust tips, a sizeable rear spoiler, and lower, more aggressive, all round bodywork.

The car will debut in 2022, according to Honda. And while we don't have a huge amount of details to go off, we do know that development is heading to the Nürburgring and once the car has been finally released, apparently it will be the "best performing Honda Civic Type R ever."

