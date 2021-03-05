Revealed: Porsche turns Taycan super-sports EV into an SUV

As promised, Porsche has taken its Taycan Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and turned it into an SUV: the Cross Turismo.

It's taller, with 47mm more headroom for rear-seat passengers and 1200 litres of load capacity, but the high-tech BEV package is the same: 800-volt electrical architecture for super-fast charging and twin electric motors with two-speed rear axle.

The Taycan Cross Turismo has been launched in three versions, all with the 93.4kWh Performance Battery Plus: The 4 (350kW on overboost, 0-100km/h 5.1 seconds, WLTP range 389-456km), 4S (420kW/4.1sec/388-452km) and range-topping Turbo (500kW/3.3sec/395-452km).

Those figures make the Cross Turismo 4S and Turbo just 0.1sec slower to 100km/h than their sedan equivalents, maintaining the pecking order with typical Porsche precision.

There's no direct Cross Turismo alternative to the super-fast Taycan Turbo S. At least not yet, but the presence of an "S" on the back of the green Cross Turismo in the press images confirms it's on the way.

All-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension come as standard. Gravel Mode is also standard, while the optional Off-Road Design Package increases ground clearance by up to 30mm. It also features special flaps at the corners of the front and rear bumpers and at the ends of the sills: partly for style and partly for stone-chip protection.

“In 2019, we sent out a key signal with the debut of our first all-electric sports car,” says Oliver Blume, chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.

“We see ourselves as pioneers of sustainable mobility: by 2025, half of all the new vehicles we will deliver will have an electrified drive – either fully electric or plug-in hybrid.

"In 2020, one in three of all vehicles we delivered in Europe had an electric powertrain.

The future belongs to electric mobility. With the Taycan Cross Turismo, we’re taking another major step in this direction.”

The Taycan Cross Turismo will arrive in New Zealand in fourth quarter of 2021, with prices in New Zealand starting at $194,900, including GST. The Taycan sedan currently starts at $173,900 (for the 2WD model).