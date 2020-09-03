Revealed: The cars that receive the most speeding tickets

Attempting to work of which car is least likely to get pulled over by police is something that doesn't cross most people's minds when car shopping, but could be helpful.

An American insurance company by the name of Insurify has looked into its data, and worked out which vehicles are most likely to break the speed limit, based on the driver's behaviour.

Now obviously, the blame falls on the driver, and not the car, but this list is an interesting look into which vehicles are most likely to attract a driver that doesn't obey the rules.

8. Hyundai Veloster - 14.48 per cent of drivers with a violation

While the Veloster isn't overly powerful with just 150kW on tap from the 1.6-litre engine, it is a hot hatch so driver's could be feeling the need to use all the race-bred performance that they bought.

7. Subaru Impreza - 14.66 per cent of drivers with a violation

Back in the day, the Subaru Impreza was a boy racer's dream, but modern models have done away with performance, in favour of safety, making this a bizarre entry.

6. Nissan Skyline 370GT - 14.72 per cent of drivers with a violation

This one makes sense, it's a rear-wheel drive sedan/coupe that's powered by a potent 3.7-litre V6 engine. As prices fall, younger drivers are getting into these, which could explain this spot on the list.

5. RAM 2500 - 15.32 per cent of drivers with a violation

Since this is a list based on American data, there was always going to be a massive truck involved somewhere. While the 2500 is sold in New Zealand, we can't imagine that there would be enough on the road to make up this statistic.

4. Jeep Wrangler - 15.35 per cent of drivers with a violation

While the Wrangler was born off the beaten track, it turns out Wrangler drivers love to push the limit on the tarmac. Just like the Skyline, these are powered by a rather large V6 engine, so power isn't an issue.

3. Volkswagen Golf GTI - 16.92 per cent of drivers with a violation

As the GTI is one of the world's most popular hot hatches, this makes perfect sense. Since the '80s, these little pocket rockets have been racking up speeding tickets, and aren't slowing down anytime soon.

2. Toyota 86 - 19.09 per cent of drivers with a violation

Some people might be surprised to hear that these can go fast enough to break a speed limit (bad joke).

Despite the fact that Toyota's little coupe only has a 2.0-litre engine with 153kW available, drivers are obviously living out there racing dreams on the tarmac.

1. Subaru WRX - 20.12 per cent of drivers with a violation

Taking the top spot is Subaru's iconic, turbocharged WRX, and absolutely no one is surprised by this. As a favourite among car enthusiasts young and old, almost a quarter of all WRX drivers in America have managed to get a speeding violation.