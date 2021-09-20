Richard Hammond's Ford Escort RS2000 emerges for sale

Formerly part of the iconic trio at the BBC's Top Gear, Richard Hammond is known for driving cars, but his skills when it comes to spinning wrenches have been kept under the radar.

That was until Hammond decided to start his own automotive shop, 'The Smallest Cog', where he restores iconic classics to their former glory.

Just recently, it was announced that a 1979 Ford Escort RS2000 MK2 which has been meticulously restored at 'The Smallest Cog' will be coming up for sale.

According to the listing, this Mk2 Escort was said to have spent the majority of its life on the Isle of Man, before a collector took it over to Ireland.

After years of sitting in a collection, the Escort was acquired by Hammond and his team, who set about returning it to the pristine rally icon that it once was.

Both the interior and the exterior of the Escort was restored, and it now sits on a brand new suspension system alongside new brakes.

Finished in midnight blue, this car reportedly was a highlight of the recent Hampton Court Concours D’Elgance, where it made its public debut.

While an exact price hasn't been put on the RS2000, it's set to sell for between $68,000 and $78,000 when it crosses the auction block later this week.