Ridden: KTM Opens Pandora’s Box and Honda Hornet returns

With the announcement of KTM’s 2023 890 Adventure R came a new electronic feature for the brand – and it’s proven a bit controversial.

Along with an updated look and better aerodynamics, KTM announced a new Demo Mode for the 890 Adventure R which allows the rider full access to the bike’s optional electronic accessories for the first 1500km. It allows riders to take advantage of all the specs and options available for that distance, at which point the optional features become locked and the rider decides which option pack or specific features to acquire through the dealer.

It sounds like a win for riders at first: try out all the fruit first before you decide what you actually want and need. But with the hardware for options such as Quickshifter + and cruise control already installed on the bike from the factory, needing to electronically activate them begins to feel like a bit of a cash grab.

The reasoning behind shipping vehicles with all the necessary physical parts is quite simple. It saves on labour and helps keep production costs down. Instead of making two sets of hardware, KTM is only designing and making one.

The problem for consumers is whether they should have to pay to activate something they’ve already paid for physically. It’s murky waters, but I don’t see it going away anytime soon, with some alarmists voicing concerns that the next inevitable step will be subscriptions for features.

From talking with other riders, it seems many are quite worried about where this is heading.

“What happens if a fault resets your bike, do you have to pay all over again?”

“Most apps are subscription now. Music and TV services are subscriptions. Is it that motorbike software-driven hardware features will soon be subscriptions rather than a one-time purchase? And what if the owner changes, do they get to keep the features?”

They’re good questions and so far there don’t appear to be any concrete answers from manufacturers.

KTM hasn’t spoken on whether it’s looking to make a move into the subscription world, but it’s widely assumed to be the next step. However, let’s remember that no manufacturer has as yet publicly put subscription services on the radar.

If a subscription-based system does appear in motorcycling, remember you don’t have to opt-in. At the end of the day, you can always vote with your feet and there are some bikes now offering a host of electronic features for a very reasonable price.

Honda Hornet returns

Honda’s iconic middleweight – the Hornet – will make its return as a 2023 model. But on the surface, there is little linking this new Hornet back to its screaming four-cylinder ancestors.

While the styling does continue the same themes as the last Hornet we saw back in 2013, in particular the headlight, the bike steps away in more ways than one.

In its biggest break from tradition, the 2023 Hornet drops the screaming inline-four engine of old for Honda's new 755cc SOHC parallel twin. If you still dream of four cylinders, Honda retains the CB650R in its lineup to scratch that itch.

Claimed power from the Africa Twin-derived mill is 67.5kW at 9500rpm and 75Nm at 7250rpm respectively, with the bike featuring three rider modes to adjust power delivery for various conditions.

The electronics package is linked by a 5-inch TFT dash, Throttle By Wire (TBW) which allows for three riding modes and three-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with integrated Wheelie Control, plus three levels of engine braking and power delivery. There’s also onboard connectivity thanks to the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system for both Android and iOS devices.

Holding it all together is a rather aesthetically pleasing steel frame with a welded subframe. The low seat height of 795mm and claimed kerb weight of 190kg should also ensure the new Hornet should be very manageable by a wide range of riders.

Suspension and brakes are a Japanese affair, with a set of Showa forks matched by a rear shock, while braking is supplied by Nissin calipers.

A full range of accessories, including a quickshifter, soft luggage, engine protectors and cosmetic enhancements are expected to be ready to go at the time of the official launch. Blue Wing Honda, the New Zealand distributor of Honda Motorcycles, is yet to announce local expected arrival and pricing.