Ridden: Milan Motorcycle Madness

While the automotive world has the likes of the Geneva, Detroit and Paris shows, the biggest week in motorcycling is undoubtedly Milan’s International Motorcycle Show, EICMA.

This is the place that reveals the newest models from global manufacturers into the public eye.

After years of speculation, Honda finally revealed its all-new XL750 Transalp at EICMA - a return of the nameplate to the range for the first time since 2012.

The new Transalp utilises the same engine as announced in the new Hornet, with the 755cc SOHC parallel-twin pushing 67.5kW/75Nm in Transalp trim.

In terms of styling, Honda has played it safe with the Transalp, and clear linesare able to be drawn between it and the brand’s entry-level twin-cylinder adventure bike, the CB500X.

On paper, Honda appears to have a contender in the class with better power and electronics than its Asian contemporaries, mixed with an approachable chassis. New Zealand’s Honda motorcycle distributor, Blue Wing Honda, expects the XL750 Transalp to arrive in country mid-2023, with pricing yet to be set for our market.

At the same time, Suzuki wowed crowds with two completely new models – the GSX-S8 and V-Strom 800DE. Both bikes are built around Suzuki’s all-new 776cc parallel-twin engine and are quite literally the first completely new bikes in over a decade from the Japanese brand.

The mid-displacement parallel-twin produces a healthy amount of power and should feel like the v-twins Suzuki’s middleweights are traditionally known for, thanks to its 270-degree firing order.

Suzuki NZ expects both the V-Strom 800DE and GSX-8S to arrive mid-next year, with the 800DE expected in July and the GSX-8S in August respectively.

Despite earlier predictions that Suzuki’s new models would see the brand finally retire its 650cc V-twin platform (which dates back to 1999), Suzuki’s group manager for motorcycle sales, Akiro Kyuji, made it clear that the much-loved SV650 and DL650 will stay in the brand’s lineup for V-twin lovers.

Considering the lack of V-twin options in the non-premium end of the market, this should continue to pay dividends for Suzuki.

While Royal Enfield was also making the most of platform sharing, fans might be disappointed that the long-rumoured Himalayan 650 is still to surface. Instead, Enfield’s big pull at EICMA was the new Super Meteor 650 which gives riders a bigger (yet still LAMS) option than the Meteor 350.

Based around the brand's lovely 648cc parallel-twin engine in a cruiser-style chassis, the Super Meteor is expected to launch mid-2023 and will be available in two variants.

For the most part, the electrification of motorcycling was barely touched on by the major brands. However, Kawasaki shocked with the debut of two pre-production EVs and a hybrid motorcycle which the company hopes to have to market in the next two years.

The full EV bikes are designed to perform commuting duties and are expected to launch next year, while the hybrid is due in 2024.

EICMA wasn’t displaying just the serious side of the industry. Quirky Italian scooter outfit Italjet used the show to unleash its latest creations on the world, with the brand’s first EV, the Dragster e01 electric offset by debuting next to the bonkers Dragster 500GP.

While the Dragster e01 is set to launch next year with a modest 12kW, the Dragster 500GP joins its smaller siblings with a solid 32kW at 8000rpm and 43Nm at 6000 rpm. Unlike the rest of the range, the 500GP will put that power to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission and is expected to go into production in 2024.