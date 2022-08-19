RIDDEN: Royal Enfield on the hunt

Royal Enfield has bolstered its 350cc lineup with a new addition aimed squarely at riders wanting the aesthetic of a British modern classic in a very attainable package.

The Hunter 350, which was just unveiled in Bangkok, uses the same J-series 349cc single-cylinder as the Meteor and Classic 350, but brings a more sporty aesthetic and ride thanks to its lightweight design.

Tipping the scales at 181kg, the Hunter is the lightest bike in the Indian manufacturer's lineup.

Despite its name, Royal Enfield says the Hunter 350 is "engineered and designed for the urban hustle" with the bike focused more on catching breaks in city streets rather than explore the wilderness.

Power remains at 14.8kW/27Nm, with a five-speed gearbox.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the Hunter 350, Siddhartha Lal, managing director of Royal Enfield parent company Eicher Motors, says: “At Royal Enfield we are closely engaged with our consumers and community.

There were always a set of passionate motorcyclists that loved our brand, but did not find the right kind of attitude within our portfolio.

The Hunter 350 is for them. It is a motorcycle that combines the strengths of seemingly different species, and brings it together in a super stylish and fun package that is an all new flavour of pure motorcycling with the unmistakable Royal Enfield character.”

Pricing and NZ availability are yet to be announced by local distributor Urban Moto Imports, but we do know the bike will be available in six fetching colour options. As always there are a nice selection of official Royal Enfield accessories ready to install and make the bike your own.

The Suburban range of accessories features protective and functional attachments, such as engine and sump guards, pannier mounts and luggage, custom seat and touring mirrors. Options in the Urban range include a signature bench seat, black LED indicators, a tinted flyscreen and a minimalist ‘tail tidy’.

With how enjoyable the Classic 350 was to ride, we can’t wait to swing a leg over the Hunter 350.

Moped sales boom amid fuel price uncertainty

Each time fuel prices jump, you can almost hear the marketing folks at scooter and moped brands rubbing their hands with glee.

It’s an easy opportunity to boost sales and requires little more than a picture of a stylish urbanite astride a scooter, zipping along with a tagline of “save fuel in style” (or something of that ilk) to make the sale.

They’re not wrong, of course. Mopeds often run on the smell of an oily rag compared to a car. Now in 2022 we’re even seeing larger numbers of mopeds running on electrons rather than hydrocarbons to a point that the MTA has started publishing EV moped sales separately. To date in 2022, 456 solely electric mopeds have been registered for Kiwi roads out of a total of 1608.

But the marketing people often miss out the realities of switching to two wheels for the commute which seems to catch many new riders off guard - particularly in the winter months.

The law of the land means to ride a sub 50cc motorcycle only requires a class 1 licence, and the only mandated safety gear is a helmet. It’s a low bar to meet, but the flipside is it can mean new rider’s aren’t prepared for the road ahead.

Riding in the winter rain without the appropriate gear is a miserable experience.

With fuel prices still about as steady as a toddler at a run, it is likely more mopeds will continue to join the roads.

If you’re considering two wheels, take a look at ACC’s rideforever.co.nz for some great tips and affordable courses to help make the transition to two wheels even better. It’s definitely worth a look.

KICKSTAND

1: The only class of licence required to ride a moped in New Zealand.

2: Front wheels on bikes (like the Yamaha Tricity and Can-Am Ryker) mean they can also be ridden on a car licence.

$200: The amount you can get back from ACC for completing a Ride Forever Gold Course.