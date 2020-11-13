Rides of Hollywood's rich and famous revealed

Hollywood brightest stars and music’s hottest talents have some serious mechanical bling to match their sparkling images.

But the most popular car owned by celebs isn’t as flash as you might think, according to new research by UK insurance website MoneyBeach.co.uk.

The British company analysed the vehicles of more than 200 “A-listers” from celebritycarsblog.com to work out which cars were the most common.

The car that found most fans with Hollywood’s elite was the Tesla Model S.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Garner are just two of the celebs to be snapped driving the California-based company’s zero-emissions luxury sedan.

In New Zealand, the cheapest Model S is priced from about $148,000 and rises to $178,000 drive-away.

Despite the Tesla’s environmental-friendly credentials it also appeals to revheads. The top-shelf models are capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in a claimed 2.1 seconds.

Next up on the rich list is the Bentley Continental GT, which is found in the driveway of some of the world’s top football players, including Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham. Serena Williams and Nicole Scherzinger are also fans of the high-priced British machine.

The burly two-door coupe is the epitome of British luxury performance using a massive 6.0-litre 12-cylinder engine to make 467kW and 900Nm. It is capable of sprinting to 100km/h from a standstill in 3.7 seconds. At close to $500,000, you’re guaranteed to be part of an elite club.

The next most common car is the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. The big, aggressively styled four-wheel-drive is a favourite of numerous Hollywood big shots including muscle man Arnold Schwarzenegger. It is also owned by reality stars Kylie and Kris Jenner.

No list of favourite celebrity cars could be complete without Rolls-Royce — the ultimate show of wealth.

The British luxury marque is often considered the top rung of luxury motoring and flashy celebs such as Kim Kardashian-West, Lady Gaga, Simon Cowell and Jay-Z have all been spotted rolling in the brand’s most expensive offering — the Phantom limousine.

In New Zealand the Phantom costs about $1m, but these machines are also highly customisable and the true cost can be far higher than that.

The fifth car on the list is the Range Rover Sport. Stylish, big and brawny the Range Rover is one of the most recognisable luxury SUVs on sale. Stars such as Samuel L. Jackson, Reese Witherspoon and members of One Direction have all been spotted piloting the luxury SUV.

But it isn’t all luxury behemoths for the world’s rich and famous.

Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg drives a Honda Fit, which is sold in New Zealand as the Honda Jazz. It is a small hatchback priced in the low-$20,000 range. One of Justin Bieber’s rides is a matt black Smart Car.

TOP 10 CAR MODELS CELEBRITIES OWN

Tesla Model S

Bentley Continental GT

Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Range Rover Sport

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Cadillac Escalade

Range Rover Evoque

Porsche Panamera

Audi R8

