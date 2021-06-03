Rimac Nevera revealed as a $3 million electric speed machine

Small European electric supercar maker Rimac has revealed the new Nevera. Priced at €2m ($3.15m) before taxes the Nevera brings neck-breaking speed and wild looks. Keen buyers better hurry as only 150 examples will be made.

The Nevera is the production version of the brand’s C_Two Concept, which was shown at the 2018 Geneva motor show.

It features four electric motors – one powering each wheel – that combine for a mind-bending 1408kW and 2360Nm. To put those outputs in perspective that is roughly equal to the same outputs as 12 Toyota Corollas combined.

Rimac claims the car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 1.85 seconds, and even more amazingly can reach 300km/h in 9.3 seconds.

The Nevera has a top speed of 415km/h, which it can maintain for only about five minutes.

A giant 120kWh battery means the Rimac has a claimed driving range of about 550km.

Huge regenerative brakes can recoup at a maximum rate of up to 300kW, which is similar to the fastest superchargers in the world.

A mass of aerodynamic features gives the Nevera its wild looks, but they are also essential to achieve such extreme performance. Channelling the air over, through and around the vehicle are especially important to electric cars as it has a big impact on range.

The vehicle’s structure is the largest single piece of carbon fibre used in the car industry to date.

Carbon fibre is used for its lightweight and strong structure, which is necessary to withstand the massive amounts of force created by the electric motors and help increase range by counteracting the extra mass of the batteries.

Despite its focus on performance, Rimac claims the Nevera is also a capable grand tourer and has fitted the Rimac with several driving modes: Comfort, Range, Sport, Track and Drift mode to cover multiple driving scenarios.

Rimac founder, Mate Rimac, says this car is what he had in mind when he created Rimac 10 years ago and it proves the potential of electric cars.

“The Nevera proves what is possible when there are no restraints placed on technology, development, or ambition,” says Mr Rimac.

“We have now unveiled a car that pushes the hypercar market to a higher level, we have used the full potential of the electric powertrain today,” he says.

Other car makers have been taking notice of Rimac and its electric car expertise and it now has some big time backers. Porsche earlier this year upped its stake in the company to 24 per cent and Hyundai, too, has invested in the Croatian-based electric supercar maker.

Rimac has previously sold only one other vehicle, the Concept_One. One of only eight built was famously written off by former Top Gear host Richard Hammond during filming of The Grand Tour.

- News.com.au