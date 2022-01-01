RIP V8: Mercedes-AMG set to ditch C63's twin-turbo V8 for hybrid power

Mercedes-Benz’s performance hero is about to go through some monumental changes.

The next-generation Mercedes-AMG C63 will ditch V8-power for a small turbo four-cylinder engine and hybrid set-up when it arrives in 2022, according to English publication Autocar.

It will mark the end of an era for Benz’s beefy performance car, which is known for its brutal V8 power.

The halving in engine size is a sign of things to come as European brands adjust to ever-tightening emissions standards.

It is believed Mercedes will use the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine found in the A45 hot hatch. This engine is good for 310kW and 500Nm and the addition of battery power will boost power to at least 375kW.

This means the new set-up will at least match, if not surpass, the current C63’s 375kW/700Nm outputs.

The addition of hybrid power also means the company will ditch the C63’s rear-wheel drive layout for all-wheel drive. This brings the C63 in line with rivals such as the new BMW M3.

The new set-up will help the C63 cut weight, which will boost performance. And the addition of batteries on the floor of the vehicle could help lower the car’s centre of gravity, making for a sharper drive.

Mercedes will also ditch the twin-turbo V6 found in the C43 for the same four-cylinder combined with 48-volt mild hybrid tech that powers the starter motor.

The move to smaller capacity turbocharged engines is all part of the company’s strategy to lower emissions across its fleet.

In the past week Mercedes-Benz revealed its plans for an electric car onslaught with six new models due in the next few years — including three by the end of 2021.

The first vehicle to arrive will be the ultra-luxury Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan. This will be followed by smaller and cheaper EQA and EQB SUVs based on the GLA and GLB vehicles.

- News.com.au