Rivian introduces Soft Sand mode to its electric ute

Rivian announced it'll issue an over-the-air software update, adding a new drive mode specifically for soft sand.

It's part of a wider update, that includes improvements for battery preconditioning which warms the battery and allows for faster and safer charging. A post to Rivian's Twitter account says that Soft Sand mode "was created to help navigate some of the trickiest terrain to drive: soft sand."

Introducing: Soft Sand mode 🏜​



The new drive mode will be the ninth drive mode on offer for the Rivian, with the others an even split for on and off-road options.

The update comes following an analysis of the ute's performance at the Rebelle Rally last year, and it replicates the torque from Sport mode to keep the ute moving, even with low traction. It achieves this by loosening the traction control and boosting the torque while maintaining the vehicle’s 50/50 power distribution.

Before Soft Sand mode can be engaged, drivers receive a safety message to ensure they're driving on soft sand to help minimise any potential environmental damage.