Rivian’s rally-inspired 895 kW producing SUV

Electric car brand Rivian has been facing issues lately, with a 2021 fourth-quarter loss of $3.4 billion due to production issues, triggering a sharp fall in its share price.

Automakers have faced multiple challenges over the last couple of years, like the global pandemic, a chip crisis, and many other issues. So, Rivian isn't alone here.

Last month, the automaker's CEO, R.J. Scaringe, also confirmed job losses, with a potential of 700 employees being cut from the company.

But nevertheless, Rivian is still slowly ramping up production of the R1T and R1S, and will soon have a new model joining its ranks.

Reportedly, the company is working on a “rally-inspired performance SUV designed to be as capable as a Wrangler and Defender off-road and as quick as a Cayenne Turbo on pavement,” says news outlet Motor Trend.

Dubbed the R1X, the performance SUV will share underpinnings with the R1S, and will basically be a shortened version of the R1 platform: meaning no third row.

But, the EV is set to feature an all-new battery pack and four electric motors, producing a combined output of 895 kW and 1,625 Nm of torque. Reportedly, the motors will be the same that are expected to feature in the upcoming dual-motor R1S and R1T models that are coming in 2024. The dual-motor variants are said to have a combined output that exceeds 447 kW and 813 Nm of torque.

It's expected that this car will arrive in late 2023.