Road user costs to be discounted temporarily by 36 percent

On March 14, the NZ Government announced a three-month transport temporary relief package to support Kiwis through the current global energy crisis.

The package came in three parts: public transport, fuel excise duty, and road user costs (RUC). The fuel excise duty price reduction was implemented immediately, and the public transport price cuts took effect on April 1st.

The road user rates will be reduced by 36 percent between April 21st and July 21st 2022. The rate is equivalent to the 25 cents per litre reduction of the fuel excise duty cost.

It means that if you purchase an RUC licence within this time frame, it'll be sold at a reduced rate. But you should only purchase enough RUC for the distance you intend to travel within these three months, and you'll need to complete a declaration form upon purchase. If you buy more than you need, Waka Kotahi can charge you at a non-discounted rate.

If you already have an RUC licence that covers you through these months, you can still apply to receive the reduced rate by ordering a new licence with the start date of 21 April with the current distance reading showing on your odometer. You will be automatically credited for any unused distance at the rate of your current licence.

Find out all the rules and information on the NZTA website.