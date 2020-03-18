Rolls-Royce Cullinan gets a Tokyo Drift-style makeover

Those that purchase one of the most expensive models that Rolls-Royce has on offer aren't usually looking to impress teenagers at the local McDonald's car park, but this thing probably would.

If we had a list of the cars least in need of a tuner's makeover the Cullinan would probably top that list, but European tuners Spofec don't seem to think the same way.

Starting on the outside, Spofec seem to be reasonably self-aware with the body kit that they are calling 'Overdose'. It includes a new front fascia, flared and vented fenders, and a large diffuser at the rear.

The 'Overdose' kit gives the Rolls-Royce SUV a somewhat truck-like look, especially when matched with the ridiculous 24-inch chrome wheels that we sourced from Vossen.

Unlike other high-end tuners, Spofec has taken to the mighty V12 sitting under the hood, and increased its power output drastically. 504kW and 1010Nm of torque are the new numbers, up from 420kW and 850Nm.

This power bump allows the massive Cullinan to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 4.9 seconds before topping out at an electronically limited 250km/h. An electronically-controlled exhaust also gives drivers control of how loud they want it.

While the suspension tweaks weren't detailed in Spofec's release, the SUV is sitting significantly closer to the ground in these pics, so we can imagine that some sort of performance system has been installed.

Customers not happy with the extremely luxurious interior offered from the factory can opt for a Spofec makeover, but we're not so sure we'd back one of those.

Pricing hasn't been revealed, but as the saying goes, if you have to ask, you probably can afford to tune a $650,000 Rolls-Royce SUV.