Rolls-Royce's one-legged 'chair' is an interesting way to spend $10,000

For years, Rolls-Royce has offered extremely expensive accessories alongside its extremely expensive vehicles, with things like a Champagne chest, a cigar humidor, and a picnic hamper.

The English brand's latest release comes in the form of a one-legged spiked seat that's made from carbon fibre, aluminium, and embossed leather.

Just like the famous umbrellas that come in the doors, this seat features a Rolls-Royce branded torch hidden inside — but this practicality comes at quite a premium over a regular folding seat.

It will set you back around $10,000 here in New Zealand, if you want to add it to your Cullinan, Phantom, Dawn, or Ghost. But if you can afford any of those vehicles, $10,000 is probably chump change.

On the brand's website, the Pursuit seat is described as "a perfect perch for flying a drone, painting a landscape or simply pausing to take in the view."

An aluminium spike allows the user to either recline on the grass, or use the flared ferrule to sit on a hard surface and admire the view of your million-dollar vehicle — sounds like a nice life.

While $10,000 might seem steep for a camping chair, it's still cheaper than the Cullinan's $25,000 View Suite option, which adds a pair of seats to the tailgate of the SUV.