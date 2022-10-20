Rolls-Royce unveils new Spectre electric car

Rolls-Royce has unveiled its first electric car in the Spectre, an indulgent two-door coupe.

The Spectre hasn’t strayed too far from Rolls-Royce’ recent efforts.

Exterior styling touches include a wider grille and smaller lights than the Wraith, Dawn or Ghost, along with larger 23-inch alloys and bold proportions.

Rear-hinged doors remain, as does a truly decadent cabin that promises to ramp up connectivity compared to previous efforts.

Benefiting from upgraded technology borrowed from parent brand BMW, the Spectre promises a more modern infotainment experience than existing models. It even has a new mobile app to allow drivers to check on the car’s key elements from a distance.

But it also stays true to tradition, combining first-class materials with a wow factor that is difficult to match.

Almost 5000 optic lights in the headlining replicate starry skies on a clear night, and new front seats inspired by British tailoring have side “lapels” that offer new possibilities for personalisation.

Carefully tuned suspension assures customers that the brand’s “magic carpet ride” will remain in place, helped by active anti roll bars and four-wheel-steering used to good effect by luxury brands.

Rolls-Royce has kept technical data for the machine close to its chest.

Full details have not been made public, though the brand says it will offer at least 520 kilometres of range from what must be an enormous battery, given that the car weighs three tonnes.

The old car’s BMW-sourced V12 has been replaced by around 430kW of electric wallop capable of hurling the coupe to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds.

Expect sporty “Black Badge” versions to deliver more power than that.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see heavily customised examples leave showrooms without much change from $1 million.

- news.com.au