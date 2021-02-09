Rotary heaven: Huge Mazda collection found in barn heads to auction

Here in New Zealand, we seem to love our Mazda rotaries more than any other country, but the passion for these rowdy little mills extends a lot further than the reaches of the long white cloud.

Just recently, a barn packed full of old rotary-powered Mazdas emerged online, with the owner planning on selling everything inside, so you could be able to grab a bargain.

As with most barn finds, all the vehicles are covered in a thick layer of dust, and look like they haven't moved for a number of years. Despite this, almost every car looks to be in decent condition.

From the images posted, we can see a few RX-7s, of both the FB and FC generations, a 323 wagon, a modified RX-3, and a couple of highly sought-after REPU utes.

There are also a couple of other brands thrown into the mix that are described as "Rotary Toyotas and Datsuns", meaning that their traditional lumps would've been swapped out for rotary engines at some point.

We can also spot a classic Mini and an old Beetle which are thrown into the mix, which probably aren't rotary-powered, but we can dream.

Our pick of the bunch would probably be that yellow unmodified REPU ute, or the extremely wide FB RX-7, as we'd love to see what lies beneath the bonnet of that beast.