Rowan Atkinson's awesome Lancia HF Integrale Evo II up for sale at auction

A 1993 Lancia HF Delta Integrale Evo II owned by comedian and actor Rowan Atkinson is up for auction tomorrow (February 25) with Silverstone Auctions at the Race Retro Show, Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire.

Silver Auction describes it as a "superb example" and "low mileage". It's estimated to sell for NZ$125,000-$145,000.

The car had covered 87,000km in May 2021 when Rowan Atkinson CBE purchased it. The total mileage is still below 90,000km and Silverstone says "the history file confirms recent money well spent on keeping the little Lancia in such fabulous condition."

First seen at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1979, the Lancia Delta Integrale is best known for its domination of the World Rally Championship in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Constantly being developed, the first Evoluzione cars were built at the end of 1991 and carried on through 1992.

These Evo models were to be the final homologation cars built for the Lancia Rally Team competing under the Martini Racing banner.

Arriving in June 1993, a further development of the HF Integrale naturally became known as the Evo II and featured an updated version of the 2.0-litre, 16-valve turbo engine producing a little more power: 160kW.

The Evo II HF Integrale is now considered by many collectors as the one to have.

Originally supplied to Japan, Atkinson's car was imported to the UK in 2011. It had been chosen for its rare colour of Lord Blue. In another rare milestone, we've done this entire story without mentioning Mr Bean.