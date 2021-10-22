RTR's updated Ford Mustang GT package confirmed for NZ

Despite Ford's move towards electrification across its fleet, it doesn't look like the iconic Mustang is going anywhere, anytime soon.

Ford New Zealand seemingly confirmed this by recently announcing that the RTR Series Two package will be locally available for the Mustang GT.

Click here to view all Ford Mustang listings on DRIVEN

At the business end of the Mustang, it still gets its 5.0-litre Coyote V8 with 339kW and 559Nm on hand, but the Series Two package will improve the aesthetics and handling.

A set of RTR lowering springs drop the ride height by around 25mm, as well as improve road and track handling.

In the looks department, it's quite similar to the Series One package previously offered in New Zealand, with a new diffuser, splitters, a decal package, as well as a slew of other upgrades being offered.

According to Ford New Zealand, the Mustang GT RTR Series Two will go on sale at $93,990 plus on-road costs.

“We are excited to bring another limited run of Mustang RTR vehicles to the market,” said Rachel White, Marketing Manager, SUV and Passenger Vehicles, Ford New Zealand.

“Stunning to look at and great to drive. If people are keen to get into one they should contact their local Ford dealer straight away. We’ve got limited volume and a variety of colours to choose from but it’s also first-in, first-served so to secure one and the colour you most want, call today.”