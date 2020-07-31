Russia looks to make alcohol breath-testing interlocks mandatory on new cars

Since 2012, breath alcohol interlocks have been available in New Zealand as a court sentencing option for repeat, or high-level drink driving offenders.

The system works by making the driver blow into a breath alcohol reading device before starting the car, and if the alcohol limit exceeds the pre-determined limit, the car simply won't start.

As part of the sentence, the driver foots the bill of the interlock installation, rental, and removal. This is the same as over the ditch, where Australian drink drivers also have to pay for their interlocks.

Over in Russia however, breath alcohol interlocks being installed in every new car has been pitched as an option to combat the little-to-no enforcement around drink driving rules.

Despite this lack of enforcement, it's worth noting that drunk drivers involved in fatal collisions face huge penalties such as 15 years imprisonment for killing two or more people at the wheel.

Unsurprisingly, this call divided Russian politicians, as installing interlocks on every single new vehicle would come at an astronomical price, and may not be very effective.

One of the points raised talked about how drink drivers could avoid interlocks by simply driving an older vehicle.

Despite increased taxes lowering alcohol consumption by 43 per cent between 2013 and 2016 in the Eastern European country, over 17,000 fatalities were reported on roads last year alone.