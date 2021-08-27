Rusty Mercedes-Benz Gullwing to fetch over $2 million at auction

As one of the most iconic cars to come out of Germany, the Mercedes-Benz 300SL is something that most people can only dream of owning, but if you thought that this rusty example was a ticket into the Gullwing club, think again.

Despite its less-than-ideal condition, this 300SL is still just one of 1,400 built, so is still a hot commodity in the collector world. Because of this, it has been listed online at the hefty price of $2 million.

As you can probably tell from its condition, this 1956 Gullwing has lived an interesting life, starting with its first owner, Roger M. Andrews, who was an assistant director that worked on films like Superman from 1948.

Following Andrew's death, the car spent 60 years in the possession of the Wolf family, where it not only received a red paint job, but also covered almost 150,000km.

It was then sold to a Mercedes collector in 2018, who removed the red paint to uncover the car's original shade of white, giving it a patina finish unlike any 300SL around.

On the inside, it's a different state of affairs as the red vinyl was restored at some point, and all the gauges are in perfect working order. It also comes with the original Karl Baisch Gullwing luggage.

In terms of mechanicals, the car reported started right up after over a decade of sitting, and was happy to idle once a little bit of work was done. The listing notes that this is a matching-numbers car except for the transmission, which was swapped at some point.

With an asking price of $2 million, this Gullwing might take a while to sell, but here's hoping whoever buys it keeps it in its current condition and racks up a few more miles on the clock.