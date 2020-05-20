Sales Spotlight: 1962 Mercedes-Benz 190SL

If you know anything about old Mercedes-Benz vehicles, you'll know that the 300SL Gullwing is more or less the holy grail of Benz-badged cars. But what if (back in 1960) you couldn't afford the highest spec coupe?

That's where the 190SL comes into play, as it was introduced as a "baby brother" to the mighty 300SL, but still featured an extremely luxurious interior and gorgeous body lines.

Unlike the 300SL, which featured a beefy six-cylinder engine under the hood, the 190SL made use of a smaller, four-cylinder power plant. This engine was good for 77kW and 142Nm of torque.

While these are small numbers by today's standards, this allowed the roadster to hit 100km/h in 13 seconds, which was nothing to sneeze at back in 1962.

The example that is listed here on Driven is finished in a gorgeous shade of red, and looks to have been restored at some point in its life.

The vehicle as a whole looks to be in immaculate condition with the leather interior showing minimal signs of wear.

While the six-figure asking price may seem steep, if these 190SL models follow a similar trajectory to that of the 300SL models, this could be quite the investment.

Click here to view the listing.