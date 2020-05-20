Home / News / Sales Spotlight: 1962 Mercedes-Benz 190SL

Sales Spotlight: 1962 Mercedes-Benz 190SL

By Driven • 20/05/2020
Search Driven for Mercedes-Benz for sale
Photos / Supplied
Photos / Supplied

If you know anything about old Mercedes-Benz vehicles, you'll know that the 300SL Gullwing is more or less the holy grail of Benz-badged cars. But what if (back in 1960) you couldn't afford the highest spec coupe?

That's where the 190SL comes into play, as it was introduced as a "baby brother" to the mighty 300SL, but still featured an extremely luxurious interior and gorgeous body lines.

Unlike the 300SL, which featured a beefy six-cylinder engine under the hood, the 190SL made use of a smaller, four-cylinder power plant. This engine was good for 77kW and 142Nm of torque.

While these are small numbers by today's standards, this allowed the roadster to hit 100km/h in 13 seconds, which was nothing to sneeze at back in 1962. 

The example that is listed here on Driven is finished in a gorgeous shade of red, and looks to have been restored at some point in its life.

The vehicle as a whole looks to be in immaculate condition with the leather interior showing minimal signs of wear.

While the six-figure asking price may seem steep, if these 190SL models follow a similar trajectory to that of the 300SL models, this could be quite the investment. 

Click here to view the listing.

By Driven • 20/05/2020

Tags

Mercedes-Benz
For Sale on Driven

More like this
Mercedes-Benz SLK 350 Mercedes-Benz SLK 350
Mercedes-Benz SLK 350

$13,995

Mercedes-Benz C 200 KOMPRESSOR STATION WAGON Mercedes-Benz C 200 KOMPRESSOR STATION WAGON
Mercedes-Benz C 200 KOMPRESSOR STATION WAGON

$6,490

Mercedes-Benz A 180 Track Package Mercedes-Benz A 180 Track Package
Mercedes-Benz A 180 Track Package

$25,990

Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG
Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG

$59,990

We Recommend