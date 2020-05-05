Sales Spotlight: 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback

While James Bond may have been a fan of Aston Martins, and the Duke brothers loved their Dodge Charger, the Ford Mustang is arguably the most iconic car to ever grace the silver screen.

As well as being an American icon on the screen, the Mustang was a sales success with Ford struggling to keep up with demand in back in 1965. No less than 400,000 Mustangs were sold throughout the month of March in that year.

Over 50 years on, the Mustang is still a success, but classic models like this 1965 Fastback have become extremely sought-after, and command impressive prices at auction.

This racy red model is paired with a 4.7-litre V8 engine producing 149kW of power, which is sent through a C4 3-speed Automatic transmission to the rear wheels.

Restored to an immaculate condition, the Fastback now features a set of 15-inch Cragar wheels, power steering, and a full leather interior.

With just 130,000km on the clock, this Mustang is listed for $89,990. We can imagine that a Mustang of this spec will only appreciate further in the coming years.

