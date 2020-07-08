Sales Spotlight: 1971 Dodge Charger

If you know a thing or two about old American muscle cars, you'll be aware that the 1968-1970 Dodge Charger is one of the most sought-after mopars ever built.

While these model years may command prices well past the $100,000 mark, prices for the 1971 Charger that replaced this model have remained reasonably low, making it a far more attainable car.

This example currently listed on DRIVEN is powered by a 383ci V8 mated to a 727 transmission. In normal speak, that's a 6.3-litre V8 that sends power to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission.

According to the listing, this Charger has only covered 41,325km since rolling off the showroom floor, and has gone through two Californian owners in this time. With the last owner keeping it for over 30 years.

You'll notice that this one has a feel extras such as the aftermarket wheels and tyres, and the aftermarket steering wheel. Despite the 'Super Bee' decals' at the rear, this model looks to be a standard Charger.

