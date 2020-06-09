Sales Spotlight: 1982 Ferrari Mondial 8

If you've always wanted a Ferrari, but never seem to have the six-figure price tag bumping around in your back pocket, this could finally be the one.

While the humble Mondial isn't powered by a screaming V12 like other models, or possess the power to hit 100km/h in under four seconds, it does come with three pedals and a stick, which is a winning combination in our eyes.

Under the hood of this beautifully blue Mondial sits a 3.0-litre V8 that pumps out a respectable 160kW. This is sent through a 'dog-leg' five-speed manual transmission to the rear wheels.

As the Mondial was built as a GT car with sports car roots, it came with four seats as standard, meaning that it was more practical than other two-seaters around at the time.

Since rolling out of the Ferrari factory in 1982, this Mondial has only covered 52,000km. It was imported from America back in 2005.

The seller notes that unlike a lot of Ferrari of its day, the Mondial won't rack up ridiculous maintenance fees due to the fact that the engine doesn't have to be removed for major services.

Click here to view the listing.