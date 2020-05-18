Sales Spotlight: 1985 Toyota Trueno

If you take a look back at the best cars to come out of Japan over the past few decades, most people will tell you that the Nissan Skyline GT-R and Toyota Supra jointly hold that title.

Looking past these turbocharged fanboy favourites, and taking a dive into the Japanese anime world will leave you with an appreciation for the Toyota AE85/86, a rear-wheel drive hatch that became a cult icon.

Initial D was the anime that thrust these Levins and Truenos to the forefront of Japanese drifting culture on the world stage, and finding one that hasn't been bent or banana'd beyond belief is quite a task.

This is why these old Toyota fetch crazy amounts upon sale, with crazy sums changing hands over completely original examples.

This Trueno that's currently listed on Driven is not one of these unmodified examples, but looks to be in incredible shape.

A raft of drift-friendly modifications has been made to this car, with the most signifiacnt being the turbocharged engine under the hood. The seller states that the 4AGE now makes a healthy 145hp at the rear wheels.

With just over 115,000km on the clock, this Trueno must have been garaged for most of its life, only seeing the light of day on the weekends.

Click here to view the listing.