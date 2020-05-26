Sales Spotlight: 1994 Ford Bronco

If you're looking for a truly American vehicle, but aren't a fan of the iron-clad muscle cars of yesteryear, this mid-90s Ford Bronco is a decent choice.

This 1994 Eddie Bauer Edition Bronco is quite a rarity down here in New Zealand, and oozes cool with its special badging and blacked-out look.

Under the hood sits a 5.8-litre V8 engine which pumps out a healthy 246kW, and sounds like a thunderstorm rolling down the street.

Finished in the factory Eddie Bauer Edition two-tone blue and black colours, this Bronco also features a cream coloured leather interior.

To add to the off-road aesthetic, a set of all-terrain tyres have been wrapped around the matte black wheels.

