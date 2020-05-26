Home / News / Sales Spotlight: 1994 Ford Bronco

Sales Spotlight: 1994 Ford Bronco

By Driven • 26/05/2020
Search Driven for Ford for sale
Photos / Supplied
Photos / Supplied

If you're looking for a truly American vehicle, but aren't a fan of the iron-clad muscle cars of yesteryear, this mid-90s Ford Bronco is a decent choice.

This 1994 Eddie Bauer Edition Bronco is quite a rarity down here in New Zealand, and oozes cool with its special badging and blacked-out look.

Under the hood sits a 5.8-litre V8 engine which pumps out a healthy 246kW, and sounds like a thunderstorm rolling down the street. 

Finished in the factory Eddie Bauer Edition two-tone blue and black colours, this Bronco also features a cream coloured leather interior.

To add to the off-road aesthetic, a set of all-terrain tyres have been wrapped around the matte black wheels.

Click here to view the listing.

By Driven • 26/05/2020

Tags

Ford
For Sale on Driven

More like this
Ford Courier XLX 4WD 2.5TD Ford Courier XLX 4WD 2.5TD
Ford Courier XLX 4WD 2.5TD

$9,995

Ford Ranger TD XLT DC W/S 3.2D Ford Ranger TD XLT DC W/S 3.2D
Ford Ranger TD XLT DC W/S 3.2D

$27,850

Ford Ranger PX3 Wildtrak 4X4 2.0 Bi-Turbo 10 Speed Auto Ford Ranger PX3 Wildtrak 4X4 2.0 Bi-Turbo 10 Speed Auto
Ford Ranger PX3 Wildtrak 4X4 2.0 Bi-Turbo 10 Speed Auto

$57,990

Ford Ranger PX2 4x4 Wildtrak Double Cab Wellside 3.2 Diesel Auto Ford Ranger PX2 4x4 Wildtrak Double Cab Wellside 3.2 Diesel Auto
Ford Ranger PX2 4x4 Wildtrak Double Cab Wellside 3.2 Diesel Auto

$51,990

We Recommend