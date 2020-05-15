Sales Spotlight: 1998 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution

Getting your hands on rally-bred, homologated vehicle is something that most petrolheads can only dream of. And while most of these dreams contain turbocharged hatches, this thing also falls into that category.

For those who aren't quite sure what they are looking at, this is an 'Evolution' variant of the popular Pajero off-roader, which was built for the road so that Mitsubishi could win the Dakar Rally, and contains a bunch of goodies.

Basically from the ground up, these Pajero Evos are different from regular Pajeros. This is down to the serious rally suspension at all four corners, beefy V6 engine, and incredibly wide body panels.

Under the hood sits this 3.5-litre V6 engine that makes a handsome 206kW. While this isn't a lot by today's standards, it's more than enough to propel the SUV across the desert sands at serious speeds.

As with all cars that were homologated for racing, a very limited number of these Evos were produced. Just 2500 left the factory destined for the street, with just 200 of those featuring a manual transmission.

This silver example that's currently listed on Driven is one of those extremely rare manual-equipped models, and has covered a touch of 220,000km in its lifetime.

The seller states in the listing that these manual models have fetched upwards of $35,000 upon sale overseas. As this one is listed for $14,999, a fair chunk of money could potentially be made off it.

Click here to view the listing.