Sales Spotlight: 1999 Mazda RX-7

As you'd already know, the market for Japanese performance cars from the '90s is currently skyrocketing, and there's no telling when the prices are going to settle down.

Import laws over in America is a big reason behind these price hikes, with a lot of these cars slowly crossing the 25-year-old mark.

The third-generation Mazda RX-7 is a perfect example of this, and while it isn't as iconic as the Toyota Supra, or Nissan Skyline GT-R, it still holds a special place in a lot enthusiasts' hearts.

Currently listed on Driven, this is an immaculate example from 1999, and like all FD RX-7s, features a 1.3-litre twin-turbo rotary engine. Power is sent to the rear wheels here, through a five-speed manual transmission.

While this engine isn't exactly a monster in stock form, it produces a handsome 206kW, which was in line with the Japanese 'Gentleman's agreement' of the era.

The seller notes that very few modifications have been made to this RX-7, and the interior is standard for the most part. A set of AVS Model 5s have been fitted to this car, and complement the deep blue finish nicely.

Rounding out the exterior modifications, an aftermarket bumper sits up front, and a pair of carbon fibre headlight covers sit in the bonnet.

Click here to view the listing.