Sales Spotlight: 2000 Hummer H1

Ranger drivers love to claim that they've got the biggest beasts on the road, so why not get your hands on this American-built behemoth and show them what a real double-cab ute looks like.

General Motors tried to replicate what they had with the Hummer back in the early 2000s, but neither the H2 or the H3 really lived up to the iron-clad legacy that the H1 left behind.

Converted to right-hand drive, and finished in a stunning shade of army green, this workhorse looks like it has never seen a gravel road, which is a real shame. The near-perfect white interior hints at this as well.

As you'd expect from a truck of this size, plenty of torque is available from the 6.5-litre turbo-diesel V8 under the hood. 145kW and 583Nm of torque are the official numbers, and this thing can reportedly hit 134km/h.

This example for sale on Driven sports front brush bars, a hefty roof tray, an LED light bar, and a front-mounted winch. A set of huge all-terrain tyres and a snorkel tops off the off-road package.

Pricing a vehicle that is this rare isn't the easiest task, but with 181,000KMs on the clock, the six-figure price tag seems fair. You're going to struggle to find another of this condition down here in NZ.

Click here to view the listing.