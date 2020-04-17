Sales spotlight: 2003 Holden Monaro

While Holden's revived Monaro may have lost to the iconic Ford AU Falcon in our 'Best of Australia' tournament, there's no denying that it is still one of the best four-wheeled creations to come from the continent.

As you'd know, Monaro production ceased back in 2005, so the chances of getting your hands on a 'like new' model are almost non-existent, but this one with only 19,000km on the clock is pretty close.

Like most of the second-hand Ford and Holden market, the Monaro market is filled with high mileage automatic examples that look a little worse for wear. We're pleased to say that this is the complete opposite.

This two-door beast is powered by a 5.6-litre LS1 V8 that produced 257kW and 475Nm of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

While the seller has only uploaded a couple of pictures to the listing, it's easy to tell that this car is in immaculate condition. With the seller stating that it "has to be seen to be believed."

While the $50K asking price might seem steep at first, a quick glance of the current Monaro market reveals that this is quite a bargain considering its mileage and manual transmission.

Thanks to the limited numbers that these cars were produced in, Monaros are only going to increase in value over time, and will soon fetch the same figures as the early models.

Click here to view the listing