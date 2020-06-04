Sales Spotlight: 2015 Tesla Model S

Back in 2012, when Tesla first released the Model S sedan, the electric vehicle industry looked a lot different from what it does now.

Besides the Nissan Leaf, which went on sale back in 2010, electric vehicles were still a relatively new concept to the world, and not many saw the success that Tesla had coming its way with the luxurious sedan.

Click here to view all Tesla listings on DRIVEN.

Fast forward to 2020, almost every single automotive manufacturer has an EV of some sort on sale, and it's hard to take a trip through town without spotting at least one Tesla.

As all the American brand's vehicles fall into the luxury segment, Tesla prices have stayed high, even on the second-hand market, but this one currently listed on DRIVEN could be the cheapest in the country right now.

With under 100,000km on the clock, this Model S still has 91.4% battery health, and has been completely converted to NZ spec with "fully functioning navigation."

The Model S 85 is rated for 502km range, and makes use of an 85kWh battery. It'll take just 5.6 seconds to reach 100km/h before topping out at 230km/h.

At $74,990, this Model S slips in below a new Model 3, which starts at $79,990.

Click here to view the listing.