Sales Spotlight: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

While American automotive manufacturers may not be known for their attention to detail and design, like the Europeans, if there's one thing that they know how to do well, it's horsepower.

So when Dodge developed the 'Hellcat' engine, and put in it both the Charger and the Challenger, there was no reason why the same 707hp V8 couldn't be dropped into the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

As you'd expect, the result of dropping a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 into a family SUV with an incredible all-wheel drive system resulted in one of the fastest SUVs that the world has ever seen.

In terms of performance, this Trackhawk is capable of hitting 100km/h in a touch over 3.5 seconds, and completely a quarter-mile run in just 11.6 seconds at 186km/h.

To slow things down, Jeep swapped out the factory brakes for a set of Brembos calipers at all four corners. Six-piston calipers clamp down on 15.7 inch rotors at the front, and four-piston ones hold onto the 13.7-inch disks at the rear.

This example that is currently listed on DRIVEN is finished in a bold shade of red that contrasts the yellow Brembos and black wheels perfectly.

