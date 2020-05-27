Sales Spotlight: 2019 Lamborghini Aventador S

If you're in the market for a batmobile, but don't like black as much as Bruce Wayne, this gorgeous candy apple red Aventador S should be right up your alley.

Like all V12-powered Lamborghini models, the Aventador speaks for itself, with aesthetics that are arguably louder than that wild 6.5-litre engine sitting in the middle.

It is this iconic V12 that pumps out a whopping 544kW and 690Nm of torque, which is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed transmission. This allows the coupe to hit 100km/h from a standstill in just 2.9 seconds.

Officially, the exterior colour is called Rosso Bia, and you'll notice that the Alcantara interior is trimmed with the same shade of red. Other interior goodies include the carbon fiber centre console and dash surround.

On the outside, almost every trim piece is made from carbon fibre, and the optional Dione Forged wheels give it an amazing stance.

