Sales Spotlight: 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Treated as a holy ground by fans and manufacturers alike, the 25.9km Nürburgring track over in Germany has been used as a benchmark for testing performance cars for decades.

Because of this, it's little surprise that the car that holds the lap record for this circuit costs close to $1 million down here in New Zealand.

That car is the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, the range-topping track variant of the V12-equipped Aventador line-up, and also the fastest vehicle that the Italian brand has ever built.

Powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine, the SVJ can sprint from 0-100 in just 2.8 seconds, before topping out at 360km/h. This engine produces 566kW and 720Nm of torque.

If you're familiar with the Aventador, you'll notice that some serious aero has been added to the SVJ to match is performance capabilities. This includes the front splitter, rear spoiler, and large rear diffuser. All this makes up 40% extra down force over the SV model, with just a 1% reduction drag coefficient.

If you want to get yourself into Lamborghini's magnum opus, winning Lotto first might be your best bet. This stunning grey example is listed on Driven for $899,995.

Click here to view the listing