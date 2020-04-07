Sales Spotlight: 2020 Audi RS6

If you're in the market for something that can carry the whole tribe plus the dog, and aren't a fan of SUVs, Audi's latest RS6 is the perfect answer.

For years, the RS6 badge has been associated with an incredibly over-powered wagon that looks just as incredible as it performs, and we can assure you that this one goes like the clappers.

While the looks of the first-generation RS6 were a far cry from the overly-aggressive wagon that we've got today, its twin-turbo 4.2-litre V8 and Quattro all-wheel drive system set a new standard for high-performance wagons.

Through the years we've seen three generations of the RS6 come and, with one of the most notable being the second-generation that famously shared its 5.0-litre V10 engine with the Lamborghini Gallardo.

These days, the V10 Lamborghini engine has been swapped back for a twin-turbo V8. But it's worth noting that the Lamborghini Urus uses a modified version of this engine, so it still has its Italian exotic links.

In the 2020 RS6, this 4.0-litre V8 produces a hefty 441kW and 800Nm of torque. This is enough to propel the wagon to 100km/h in just 3.6 seconds, before topping out at 305km/h.

This example that's currently listed on Driven is fitted with the Carbon Black Package that adds the larger rear diffuser, larger front and rear spoilers, and carbon fibre side skirts. The massive 22-inch wheels are also part of this package.

It's worth noting that this car hasn't arrived in New Zealand just yet, but Christchurch European is willing to take a deposit to secure it upon arrival.

Click here to view the listing