Sales Spotlight: 2020 Lamborghini Urus

Now that the world is caught up in the SUV hype, it's little surprise that manufacturers who previously denounced the idea of building family haulers are also caught up in the hype.

One extremely controversial entry to the SUV segment was the Lamborghini Urus, which ditched the V12s and V10s of previous models in favour of a twin-turbo V8 engine very similar to that of the Audi RS line-up.

While diehard supercar fans got in their feelings over the Urus and its high-riding body, wealthy folk flocked to Lamborghini dealerships all over the world to get their hands on the game-changing 'Super SUV'.

This resulted in the Urus quickly becoming Lamborghini's best-selling vehicle, overtaking both the Aventador and the Huracan by a hefty margin. And unsurprisingly, it continues to be a massive seller around the globe.

Finished in a striking shade of yellow, this particular Urus is listed on DRIVEN for a little over the $339,000 starting price, but there's a reason why.

Kitted out with almost every single option that can be had from the factory, this SUV looks just as striking inside as it does from the outside. The grey Velour interior comes with yellow contrast stitching, and the cabin is bursting with carbon fire panels.

As previously mentioned, this SUV is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that pumps out an impressive 478kW and 850Nm of torque. This allows the family hauler to hit 100km/h in just 3.6 seconds, before topping out at 305km/h.

