Sales Spotlight: 2020 Nissan Navara N-Trek Warrior

It’s war out there in the world of high-end, highly capable double-cab utes. And car brands are always looking for more ammunition.

Meet the Nissan Navara N-Trek Warrior, a factory approved Australasian-market creation that takes the evergreen ute head-on with the likes of Ford’s Ranger Raptor.

It boasts new suspension components, including new softer springs for more off-road compliance, Cooper AT3 tyres that help lift the vehicle 40mm, new bumpers, an underbody protection kit and even an integrated 470mm LED light bar in the grille.

Lots of detail changes inside as well; leather seats and the latest Apple CarPlay/Android Auto phone projection system are standard.

Best of all, the suspension changes don’t affect the Navara’s 3500kg towing ability at all. So take that Raptor. Right?

This near-new example has just 150km on the clock, but its $64,990 sticker represents a $10k saving on the new price. And you still get the balance of that five year/150,000km warranty and roadside assistance package.

