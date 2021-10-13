Save millions on a Bugatti with this fire-damaged Chiron

Hypercars are strange machines, automotive brands pour years into developing the most high-performance vehicles for the road possible, and then owners spend millions on buying one just to let it sit in a climate-controlled garage.

Surprisingly, this Bugatti Chiron doesn't look like one of those garage queens, but is exactly why a lot of owners are scared to let their million-dollar machines see the light of day.

Just recently, the red Chiron came up for auction through American vehicle salvage site Copart, which is known for selling wrecks after insurance companies have written them off.

Unlike most vehicles on the website, this Chiron doesn't look to be completely wrecked, and has suffered some fire damage on the left front guard and bonnet.

Considering that the Chiron is powered by a mid-mounted W16 engine, all evidence points to the fire being started by the front left brake overheating.

Alongside the fire damage on the exterior, it also looks like a lot of extinguisher dust has been left in the cabin following the blaze.

Considering that all 500 Chirons that Bugatti plans on building were already accounted for before production started in 2018, getting your hands on one is easier said than done, and this is a golden opportunity.

According to Copart, this Chiron still "runs and drives", so there's a high chance that the engine is still in reasonable condition. The car's complex electrical system would be a different story.

At the time of writing, Copart estimates that the car is still worth around $500,000 as it sits, so it might not be the bargain that we were all hoping for.