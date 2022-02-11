Save the date for the Next-Gen Ford Ranger Raptor reveal

Ford Motor Company is getting ready to reveal the much-anticipated Next-Gen Ford Ranger Raptor.

The reveal will happen via Ford’s Facebook and YouTube Premiere channels on February 22, 2022 at 8:00PM New Zealand time.

Developed by Ford Performance for off-road enthusiasts, this is the most-powerful factory-built Ranger Raptor yet.

While we're busy saving the date in our calendars, check out the video above of the Next-Gen Ranger Raptor in testing prior to its February 22 global reveal.