Scooter in drag

There’s a new sports scooter in town. Italjet made its mark with high performance scooters in the 1990s and now there’s a new model from the Bolognese motorcycle manufacturer: the Dragster.

According to the company, this “urban superbike” is “an unconventional vehicle with a hypersport style, a technological marvel, and a completely bespoke design”.

The Dragster features a steel tube trellis frame integrated with die-cast aluminium plates and the patented Independent Steering System (ISS), which separates the steering and shock absorber systems.

It’s powered by a single-cylinder four-stroke liquid-cooled 200cc twin-cam, four valve engine; the powerplant is also Euro5 approved.

Dragster 200 is produced in red, yellow, and black liveries. In New Zealand, the price of the 200cc is $9949.

The Kiwi network is limited to 10 dealers, some already appointed, others in the process of being defined.

Massimo Tartarini, president and CEO of Italjet Spa, says: "Once again, we are ready to bring Made in Italy to the world, strengthened by an all-Italian heritage and the ability to create innovative, daring and non-replicable means.

“The Dragster is Italian excellence that stands out for its quality and attention to detail. A vehicle that enthusiasts from all over the world can't wait to drive".