Scott Disick reportedly flips Lamborghini SUV in terrifying car crash

Scott Disick experienced a frightening ride on the roads over the weekend.

The Los Angeles Times has reported Disick was involved in a terrifying car crash in California on Sunday August 21.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star escaped without serious injury after crashing his Lamborghini SUV near Calabasas with TMZ.com reporting the car rolled over. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The news outlet said Disick refused medical treatment for his injuries and walked away with only a minor cut to his head.

The crash is said to have taken place in a gated community and occurred after Disick's car reportedly flipped after smashing into a stone mailbox. The reality TV star is believed to have been alone in the car when the accident happened and TMZ reports he was not cited for any offence by police who attended the scene.

The 39-year-old star is dad to three children - Mason, twelve, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven - with his former partner Kourtney Kardashian.

They split in 2015 and she has gone on to marry rocker Travis Barker.

Disick is reportedly single after splitting from his last girlfriend - 27-year-old model Rebecca Donaldson - in June.

Us Weekly recently reported Disick still feels sad over Kardashian's marriage after she tied the knot with the Blink-182 drummer in May following 16 months of dating.

A source told the website: "(Scott) needs to get to a better place where he can let go of his past. He's still heartbroken over Kourtney. He's throwing himself into work as a distraction. He's still into real estate and flipping homes, and is working on new collections for (his clothing company) Talentless."

- NZ Herald