Sensational line-up of collectable cars and motorcycles go to auction in Auckland

Webb’s Auction House is bringing a sensational line-up of collectable cars and motorcycles to the auction block.

The auction will be the biggest classic car auction held in New Zealand this year, including over 50 collectable and classic vehicles, and will be open to viewing at the ASB Showgrounds in Auckland from 10am today, 7 December.

There is something for every taste and budget, with vehicle estimates starting from $4,000 and heading all the way up to half a million.

There are some incredible cars that ooze x-factor featured in this collection, including an icon of 1980s design a 1987 Ferrari Testarossa, an Americana classic 1969 Shelby Mustang GT350, and a legendary 1991 Aston Martin Lagonda. All in remarkable condition, these are eye-grabbing vehicles that compel bystanders to take note.

The collection is expected to fetch over $5,000,000, with all vehicles going under the hammer this Sunday 12 December at 2.00pm. Webb’s anticipate that new price records will be set for collector’s cars in New Zealand.

This is the third auction of its kind held by the Auckland-based auction house in the past six months, clearly reflecting the current market interest and demand for premium collectors' cars both here and abroad.

One the most interesting part of the line-up is the selection of utility vehicles, an emerging and growing market in the classic car scene, it’s well represented with some handsome restorations, with the 1980 Toyota Land Cruiser and 1971 Land Rover Series IIA, which are all ready for the bach and the beach.

Earlier this year, Webb’s had to rapidly pivot as ASB Showgrounds went in to liquidiation mere days before the auction took place. Further to this, a scheduled October auction had to be postponed on account of lockdown, making the year a challenging one for our Collector’s Cars department.

Nevertheless, Webb’s have found ways to rise to the challenges, innovate, and bring together this sensational collection.

On this occasion, Webb’s are proud to present some of the finest vintage and modern marques in this country; these are vehicles that would be incredibly well received anywhere in the world. Fantastic examples from Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Porsche, Bentley, Chevrolet, Mercedes Benz and Jaguar grace the showroom. From sportscars to sedans, Webb’s have travelled the country far and wide to source a range of vehicles to interest buyers of all persuasions and pockets.

Viewing will take place today and everyday until the auction on Sunday. View the catalogue and bid online.

Viewing Times

Tuesday 7 – Wednesday 8 December / 10am – 4pm

Friday 10 December / 10am – 4pm

Saturday 11 December / 10am – 4pm

Sunday 12 December / 10am – 12pm

Late Evening Viewing

Thursday 9 December / 10am – 8pm

Live Auction

Sunday 12 December / 2pm