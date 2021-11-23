Seriously cool supercar ute concept from Great Wall Motors looks straight out of a video game

Brought to us by the 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show, a supercar ute concept from Great Wall Motors.

The ute that was based on the King Kong Cannon production vehicle, seriously looks like it's come straight out of a video game.

The King Kong Cannon is the Chinese brand’s latest ute, with the production vehicle designed to rival the likes of the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger. But to keep things interesting for its Chinese customers, Great Wall Motors presented a series of concept cars with different modifications.

One of these being the 'Supercar Pickup', which supposedly take the ute to the next level in terms of both looks and performance. Although, Great Wall haven't revealed details of the latter.

The low-rider Supercar Pickup sits a few inches from the ground. The only things that are still recognisable are the standard doors and side windows. The rest of the car features wide fenders with integrated gills, aerodynamic side sills, a spoiler structure on the rear, and black wheels with yellow rings.

The aggressive front bumper with its complex array of intakes, splitters, and fins, and even the headlights are unique with intakes below them and chrome-finished claws.

Great Wall Motors didn’t publish any details on the engine or performance values of the ute. Perhaps it simply sports the standard model’s uninspiring turbocharged 2.0-litre gasoline and diesel engines.

The other (less interesting) King Kong Cannon concepts include a rescue mission vehicle for natural disasters, and one focused on agriculture with machinery on the rear and some sort of drone feature.