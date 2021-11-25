Seven years, as many km as you like: MG New Zealand is having a warranty flex

MG Motor New Zealand will introduce a "seven year initiative" in December: every new car sold will come with seven years warranty, Warrant of Fitness cover and roadside assistance. The brand is also introducing "drive away, no more to pay" transparent pricing.

"We want to challenge the notion that a second-hand vehicle is the only option for buyers looking for an affordable car," says MG Motor NZ chief executive Peter Ciao (below).

As it happens, the MG3 hatchback is now also officially NZ's least expensive new car, at $17,990. Vale Suzuki Celerio.

The seven-year programme applies across the MG model range, including electric models like the ZS EV BEV (which is also NZ's least expensive pure-electric model).

MG has been on a growth curve in this part of the world: it's now the 10th largest brand in Australia and the 12th largest in NZ.

It's making a big effort to boost plug-in motoring in EV-averse Australia by installing 3000 chargers at up to 1000 destinations around the country. At a media conference this week, Ciao acknowledged that NZ was way ahead of Australia in charging infrastructure, but hinted that something similar will happen here as well: "When this plan is successful in Australia, we will start in NZ".

MG NZ is also hoping to establish some extra sporting credentials with the announcement that it will become the naming rights partner for netball’s reigning ANZ Premiership Champions.

“I would like to welcome the MG Mystics to the MG family and wish them every success for the coming season,” says Ciao. “We are excited to stand alongside such a champion organisation as they defend their crown in 2022 and beyond.”

A fleet of MGs will transport the team around NZ during the season.