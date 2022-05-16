SH29 lane to close as drivers ignore lower speed limit for repair work

A lane on a busy part of State Highway 29 in the Kaimai Range will be temporarily closed from tonight for urgent bridge-strengthening work.

It comes because some motorists have not been sticking to the reduced 30km/h speed limit.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a statement today the bridge over the Omanawa River on SH29, just south of Tauriko, has had the lower speed limit in place to allow for strengthening work.

"But unfortunately, some road users have not been complying with the temporary speed limit.

"As this is putting the strengthening work at risk, additional traffic management is urgently required to ensure road users reduce their speed."

The work requires a lane closure and stop/go traffic management from 7pm tonight to ensure contractors can safely install additional safe hit posts.

The work is expected to take up to six hours to complete.

"While we appreciate this will inconvenience road users, it is critical to ensure that traffic complies with the temporary 30kmh speed limit to keep vibrations to a minimum and enable the strengthening under the bridge to cure."

The bridge strengthening work will ensure SH29 continues to support heavy vehicle movements on what is a key freight route.

Over-weight and over-dimension permits are currently suspended until May 30.

During this time, all vehicles requiring either of these permits travelling to and from Tauranga will have to use SH2 via Waihī to the north or travel via Rotorua to the south (SH5-30A-30-33 and SH2).

The bridge remains open to all other vehicles, including HPMV and 50Max trucks, at the temporary 30km/h speed limit.

"We ask that road users continue to pay attention to all temporary traffic management signs and temporary speed limits. These are in place to keep both crews and road users safe while work takes place.

"We recommend road users check the Journey Planner before heading out to ensure they have the latest up-to-date information."

