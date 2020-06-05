Shelby's new Kiwi V8: stunning new Ford Mustang confirmed for our shores

There's yet another new contender on the block for Kiwis thirsty for rear-wheel drive V8 thrills.

Shelby New Zealand has confirmed a new model in its stable (ha, horse pun) in the form of the limited edition Carroll Shelby Signature Edition Mustang.

Apart from sporting a thick array of visual fruit, like a full Shelby body-kit, 20-inch forged monobloc wheels, and oodles of Shelby badging, the Signature Edition also features a hefty power upgrade and some clever trickery for improving handling.

Under the bonnet, Ford's 5.0-litre Coyote V8 gains a meaty 276kW of power, making for a toal of 615kW. This is via the addition of a supercharger, a Borla exhaust package, and other adjustments made by the Shelby team.

The big power injection is supported by Shelby's handling pack, and a wider track to aid stability and allow for thicker rubber. It's worth noting too that the wider track is made possible with a set of lightweight aluminium wings and fenders all round.

Apart from performance, the Signature Edition also sports a bevy of interior upgrades; from revised leather upholstery to new sill plates and a barrage of signature insignias on the dash, floor mats, and more.

Just 50 Carroll Shelbey Signature Edition Mustangs are being produced worldwide, with New Zealand getting an allocation of three. Those wanting to order one have until June 30 to make themselves known. Pricing hasn't been confirmed, but expect it to be well into the six-figure range.

Shelby confirmed its New Zealand adoption in late 2019, as another option for current and future Mustang owners wanting something extra to separate their pony car for the next.

“The even better news for New Zealand Shelby fans is that the cars, parts, accessories and merchandise will not only be offered directly from our Matamata premises, but also via a number of selected Ford dealers throughout NZ,” said Ross Prevette, Operations and Sales Manager for Shelby NZ.

“Shelby has been recognised globally as the premium upgrade for Ford Mustangs since 1965, and 55 years later the iconic brand still remains very much in a class of its own,” added company owner Malcolm Sankey.

