Shelby's new Speedster might be the best-looking Mustang of all time

While a lot of brands have tried their hand at modifying Ford's Mustang over the years, none have been more successful than Shelby with its ridiculous supercharged line-up.

Just recently, the American brand released a handful of new models to celebrate what would have been Carol Shelby's 98th birthday, with every model having a production cap of 98.

Arguably the most interesting model in this bunch is the new Speedster Super Snake which takes a page out of Porsche's book, and adds an all-American muscle look to the style.

It not only forgoes the rear seats for a pair of rear buttresses, but also wears Shelby's Super Snake widebody kit. Under the hood sits a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 which has been tuned to pump out a massive 615kW.

Alongside the Speedster, a new GT and GT500SE were also revealed, with the GT being revealed for New Zealand. It'll set you back $132,995 (which includes a donor vehicle) and gets 358kW.

“The 2021 model year represents a significant new chapter at Shelby American. This is the most diverse group of Ford Mustang-based Shelby’s in our history. While the amazing Ford Mustang is a world-class car from the factory, our team created additional models so we can offer something for everyone who dreams of owning a high-performance Shelby,” said Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American.

“The new Speedster is stunning. From a styling perspective, there is simply nothing like it on the road. With the widebody option, it’s a rare combination of sleek elegance and American muscle machismo. This is the automotive equivalent of a powerful heavyweight boxer fitted into a stylish, fine suit.”

“The unprecedented energy spent on our lineup demonstrates an unwavering commitment to the enthusiast,” added Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Chief Designer Vince LaViolette.

“Collaborating with Ford Motor Company, Penske, Borla, Brembo and other key companies, we dialed in a unique personality for each car targeted to a specific type of driver. And then we spent countless hours, miles and laps refining the vehicles. That quality shows in every car we build today.”